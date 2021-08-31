Mott Community College opens new Lenore Croudy Family Life Center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lenore Croudy Family Life Center at Mott Community College had its grand opening on Tuesday.

The new building will serve as a resource hub for students staff and faculty, as well as help college students and their families address basic needs. This includes food through Mott Eats Food Pantry, clothing needs through Ellen’s Closet, and case management to help with housing, transportation, and mental health support.

”We basically try to make sure that anything someone needs that may become a barrier to them achieving their goals that we can either connect them with it, or walk along side them and make sure that they make the steps they need to make,” said Dinah Schaller.

The new Life Center is named after Lenore Croudy, who served on Mott Community College’s Board of Trustees for 29 years.

Croudy was a tireless advocate for all forms of education and a champion for the personal needs of students and their families. She passed away in 2017.

