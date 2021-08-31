Whittemore-Prescott fires teacher after he failed to show for investigatory interview

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school year began in the Whittemore-Prescott district, and it begins with some controversy.

We’ve learned a teacher was fired following a close vote by the school board.

The reason for the termination stems from an allegation the superintendent received in an email about the teacher’s past tenure at another mid-Michigan school district.

The Whittemore-Prescott School District sits in both Ogemaw and Iosco Counties. The second day of classes started with the news that the district’s band teacher, Thaddeus Rule, has been fired.

Superintendent Joseph Perrera says Rule was hired in January of 2019 as a probationary teacher and had a clean background check. He adds Rule has been a great teacher. But Perrera says he recently received an email claiming “there was an allegation from a former student in the Caro School District.”

He added, ”there wasn’t much substance to it, but the allegations were serious enough that we had to investigate.”

ABC 12 News confirmed the 35-year-old Rule worked in the Caro School District as a band teacher in the past and there was a report done by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department in 2016, but there were no criminal charges coming out of that case.

Perrera says he called for an investigatory interview with Rule on August 25th, but Rule failed to participate.

Rule was placed on administrative leave that day and Perrera recommended to the school board that Rule be terminated for insubordination. Last night, the school board voted 4-3 to approve the termination.

Perrera says at no time were allegations made about current or former Whittemore-Prescott students.

We did speak with Thaddeus Rule’s attorney this afternoon and he said he had no comment on his client’s firing.

Caro Public Schools confirmed Rule was the band teacher there from 2014 through 2016, when he resigned following a school investigation.

We also received the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department reports on the allegations, which indicated the department investigated what was alleged as an inappropriate relationship between Rule and a female student.

The detective investigating the case wrote he was unable to proceed with the investigation because of a lack of cooperation from the student and there were no criminal charges.

