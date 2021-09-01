Ajax Materials Corporation to hold a hearing on Wednesday

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The state’s Environment, Great Lakes and Energy department will be holding a hearing on a proposed asphalt plant in Genesee Township on Wednesday.

The Ajax Materials Corporation is now trying to get an air quality permit to build the plant. Those permits limit emissions to meet quality standards.

Many township residents have voiced their concerns, saying that the plant could cause health problems for nearby neighborhoods.

The virtual hearing is set for 6 o’clock Wednesday.

