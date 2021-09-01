Advertisement

Ajax Materials Corporation to hold a hearing on Wednesday

The corporation is trying to get an air quality permit needed to build the plant
Ajax Materials Corporation is proposing to install a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township. Now, people who live there are concerned about their health and property values if the asphalt plant does get approved.(Christine Kanerva)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The state’s Environment, Great Lakes and Energy department will be holding a hearing on a proposed asphalt plant in Genesee Township on Wednesday.

The Ajax Materials Corporation is now trying to get an air quality permit to build the plant. Those permits limit emissions to meet quality standards.

Many township residents have voiced their concerns, saying that the plant could cause health problems for nearby neighborhoods.

RELATED: Neighbors protest asphalt plant proposed near Flint-Genesee Township border

The virtual hearing is set for 6 o’clock Wednesday.

Watch ABC12 News at Eleven for full coverage of Wednesday’s meeting and a protest planned before it.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

