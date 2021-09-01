Advertisement

Bay City drawbridges getting long awaited repairs

The bridge will see complete rehabilitation and modernization of both the bridge deck and mechanics.
(WJRT)
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -The demolition and construction of the bridge is just weeks away now.

Bay City Bridge Partners said that recent legislation allows the unique partnership between the city and the private company on operation of two bridges, they’re right on target to begin construction in October.

“For Liberty, we just completed our lease agreement with the city and were wrapping up design. We’re about 90% finished with design and we’re hoping to start this fall,” said Project Delivery Director Kevin Bischell

He said that construction could start as soon as next month on the Liberty Bridge.

“We’ll be taking off the old deck of the bridge, the part you drive on, taking off half at a time while the other half stays open to traffic. When the winter season hits and river traffic stops, we’ll start electrical and mechanical on the bridge,” said Bischell.

The Independence Bridge will start shortly after, but the project wont be nearly as easy.

“Independence is a new bridge so its much more complicated. There’s more design and environmental reviews, which we are about 30-40% finished with at this point. That will end up being a new bridge right next to the old one, so that we can keep traffic going on the old bridge, while the new one is being built right next to it,” he said.

Bay City Bridge partners said that they will be working in pieces on the Liberty Bridge so one lane of traffic in each direction can stay open at a time.

“It will end up being a little taller, or higher from the water so that less openings. Like the Princess Wenona that goes through all the time, our goal is to get that to go through without having to open the bridge,” said Bishcell.

Renderings of the Liberty Bridge and placement of the Independence bridge can be found at baycitybridgepartners.com

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Seawall construction is underway at the home of the USS Edson in Bay City, Michigan.
Long-awaited seawall now being built at home of USS Edson in Bay City
Road construction barrel
Over half of MDOT road projects taking a break for Labor Day
Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.
Central Michigan University medical students will learn at Ascension hospitals for 25 years
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University
Michigan State promotes new athletic director from within