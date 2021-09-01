Bay City drawbridges getting long awaited repairs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -The demolition and construction of the bridge is just weeks away now.

Bay City Bridge Partners said that recent legislation allows the unique partnership between the city and the private company on operation of two bridges, they’re right on target to begin construction in October.

“For Liberty, we just completed our lease agreement with the city and were wrapping up design. We’re about 90% finished with design and we’re hoping to start this fall,” said Project Delivery Director Kevin Bischell

He said that construction could start as soon as next month on the Liberty Bridge.

“We’ll be taking off the old deck of the bridge, the part you drive on, taking off half at a time while the other half stays open to traffic. When the winter season hits and river traffic stops, we’ll start electrical and mechanical on the bridge,” said Bischell.

The Independence Bridge will start shortly after, but the project wont be nearly as easy.

“Independence is a new bridge so its much more complicated. There’s more design and environmental reviews, which we are about 30-40% finished with at this point. That will end up being a new bridge right next to the old one, so that we can keep traffic going on the old bridge, while the new one is being built right next to it,” he said.

Bay City Bridge partners said that they will be working in pieces on the Liberty Bridge so one lane of traffic in each direction can stay open at a time.

“It will end up being a little taller, or higher from the water so that less openings. Like the Princess Wenona that goes through all the time, our goal is to get that to go through without having to open the bridge,” said Bishcell.

Renderings of the Liberty Bridge and placement of the Independence bridge can be found at baycitybridgepartners.com

