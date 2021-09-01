Bay City Public Schools implements COVID-19 rapid testing program

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Just days into the new school year, school districts across mid-Michigan find themselves already dealing with positive cases of COVID-19.

Bay City School District is working to keep their numbers low with the implementation of a rapid testing program through the county health department.

”Did I think we would be dealing with this to the extent that we were last year again this fall. No I did not. So we’re just gonna have to hang on and kind of go with the changes as they occur,” said Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Bigelow.

But unlike last year, school district’s like Bay City now have more tools at their disposal to help deal with positive cases of COVID-19.

“But the problem with the positives, is it takes out or can take out a lot of students from school, simply because of their proximity to the positive student, even though they themselves are not positive,” Bigelow explained.

So in order continue to provide those students with in-person learning, Bigelow said the district is taking part in a program launched by the Bay County Health Department, to conduct rapid COVID testing within the schools.

“It’s in effect right now where students who are quarantined where they would typically have to go home because they’re by a positive student they have the ability to remain in school with parent permission. If they do rapid testing at school so they would do it for the first five days of their of their quarantine. And as long as they’re coming up with a negative showing that they do not have COVID they’re actually able to stay in school, during that time,” he said.

Bigelow says they took part in the test pilot program involving the rapid testing in schools for a short time last Spring and had success with it, so he is hoping to see similar results using it for an entire school year.

“Absolutely, doing everything we can to make sure that we can provide that, you know, traditional school experience which is important for so many reasons even beyond academic so that our, that is our hope,” Bigelow said.

Doctor Bigelow tells us so far, the district has had eight positive cases just five days into the school year. The COVID-19 rapid testing program will be offered to all schools in Bay County.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.