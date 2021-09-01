Bay County Health Dept. launches rapid COVID testing program in schools

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- The Bay County Health Department program first launched the rapid testing program in the spring through a pilot program. Its now expanded for use at all schools in Bay County this year.

“In the last school year, you know, we were faced with the situation where we have a number of students in K through 12 schools, test positive which identified close contacts, and so we had a number of parents and schools that were frustrated with the quarantine process,” said Health Director Joel Strasz

So, to ease some of that frustration over students missing in-person learning without actually testing positive for COVID, Strasz said the Bay County Health Department came up with a plan to keep students in school.

“We devised a testing strategy so that rather than to have to go full quarantine,” he said.

With the Rapid Testing Program, students can stay in school, provided that they do a rapid test on days one through five after exposure.

“That’s when the viral load typically is highest in a person that’s been exposed. And then again on the seventh day, night and day seven and then on day nine because a person can exhibit symptoms, you know, up to 14 days but more likely up to 10 days,” Strasz explained.

Strasz said they had about a 90% success rate with the pilot program.

“We actually were able to discover two students that were positive that might have slipped through the cracks. So, it was successful and then with this new school year and especially with the Delta variant,” he said.

All four public schools are enrolled in the program as well and some private and charter schools.

“This is a way to keep kids in school and we’re really excited about it,” he said.

For students to receive rapid testing, they must have permission from their parents and the schools have to agree to perform the test.

