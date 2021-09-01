Advertisement

CDC warns of potential dangers for unvaccinated travelers

By Dawn Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Centers for Disease Control released a warning today about the potential dangers for unvaccinated Americans looking to get away for the labor day holiday.

The CDC director is advising those who are vaccinated to consider the risk before traveling, but for the unvaccinated her recommendation is that they don’t travel at all over the labor day holiday.

“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated, who are wearing masks can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now,” said CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

These new recommendations come amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Nearly all of those cases attributed to the Delta Variant.

“We would say that, people need to take their own, these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling first and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” said Walensky.

This week alone, Michigan has added more than 9,500 cases and 116 deaths from the virus. According to the state health department just over 55% of Michigan residents 12 years and older are considered fully vaccinated.

This is slightly higher than the national average where a little over half of the US. population is fully vaccinated. In spite of the CDC warning, many are still expected to continue with their travel plans.

While AAA no longer conducts formal travel forecasts for Labor Day, they expect travel volumes to remain high during the last summer holiday weekend of the year.

