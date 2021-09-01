Central Michigan University medical students will learn at Ascension hospitals for 25 years

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension Michigan hospitals will help educate students in the Central Michigan University College of Medicine for the next 25 years.

The hospital system announced an agreement with CMU to help train up-and-coming physicians at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township and other facilities.

“Our education and training will help prepare these medical students to provide comprehensive health care services to Michiganders across Mid-Michigan -- including those who live in rural communities, as well as metropolitan and inner-city areas,” said Dr. Charles Husson, the chief medical officer for Ascension Michigan. “These students are key to enhancing access to patient-centered, compassionate care in the future.”

Medical students in their third and fourth years at CMU will complete clinical rotations in a variety of subjects at Ascension hospitals. The CMU College of Medicine has graduated about 500 new doctors since 2017 and nearly half of them remained in Michigan.

“The need is great. Collaborations such as this one set the stage for a brighter and healthier future for us all,” said Dr. George E. Kikano, CMU vice president for health affairs and dean of the CMU College of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.