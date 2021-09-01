Advertisement

Democrats propose investment in electric vehicles with Build Back Better budget

Congressman Dan Kildee met with local leaders Wednesday morning to discuss how a budget being...
Congressman Dan Kildee met with local leaders Wednesday morning to discuss how a budget being considered in Congress can help with clean infrastructure.(WJRT)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee met with local leaders Wednesday morning to discuss how a budget being considered in congress can help with clean infrastructure.

Hosted by Moms Clean Air Force and Black Millennials for Flint, Kildee discussed the Build Back Better Budget plan. This money would allow for more investment in electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them.

This includes how electric vehicles can help with better environmental conditions like cleaner air all while creating thousands of jobs for Michiganders in order to create those vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Ajax Materials Corporation is proposing to install a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township....
Ajax Materials Corporation to hold a hearing on Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Former Michigan oil and gas regulator pleads guilty to $850,000 embezzlement
Democrat State Reps. Donna Lasinski, left, and Lynn Brabec.
Michigan Democrats place renewed focus on mental health with listening tour
Health system leaders across Michigan are urging everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19...
Medical leaders at 21 Michigan hospitals plead with public to get COVID-19 vaccine