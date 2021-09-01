Fantastic day ahead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure moving in from the north will keep us under sunny skies today and tomorrow before the next system moves in.

Today will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity levels. We’ll make it to the mid 70s for most, near 70 closer to Lake Huron with a NNE wind at 5-15mph.

Tonight we’ll drop back to around 50 with clear skies and a light N wind.

Tomorrow will be another sun-filled day with highs in the mid 70s.

As the next system moves in, cloud cover will increase later Thursday into Friday. Our next chance of rain will then arrive for the weekend.

