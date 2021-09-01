Advertisement

Former Michigan oil and gas regulator pleads guilty to $850,000 embezzlement

Joseph Pettit admitted to diverting bond money from oil and gas well owners to accounts he controls
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.(WLUC/EGLE)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former employee from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $850,000 from gas and oil drilling bonds.

Investigators say 49-year-old Joseph Pettit admitted to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of uttering and publishing. He faces up to 20 years in prison and likely will be required to pay back over $855,000 when he is sentenced in November.

“This plea brings us one step closer to securing accountability in this case, and therefore, justice for the people of Michigan,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents. Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office.”

Pettit was in charge of paying back bonds, which anyone drilling for natural gas or oil in the state is required to provide as part of the permitting process. The owner gets the bond money back when the well changes hands.

Pettit, who worked in the the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for about 24 years, allegedly created fake vendors and diverted bond funds to bank accounts that he created for the vendors. The scheme continued from 2018 to 2020, but may have been in place longer than that.

“We are doing all we can to prevent any reoccurrence of this type of incident, including strengthened internal financial controls that provide greater checks and balances against fraud,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Ajax Materials Corporation is proposing to install a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township....
Ajax Materials Corporation to hold a hearing on Wednesday
Democrat State Reps. Donna Lasinski, left, and Lynn Brabec.
Michigan Democrats place renewed focus on mental health with listening tour
Health system leaders across Michigan are urging everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19...
Medical leaders at 21 Michigan hospitals plead with public to get COVID-19 vaccine
A statewide alert from Michigan's Governor's Office in 2020 reminded people to wear masks.
Michigan Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system