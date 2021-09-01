Former Michigan oil and gas regulator pleads guilty to $850,000 embezzlement

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former employee from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $850,000 from gas and oil drilling bonds.

Investigators say 49-year-old Joseph Pettit admitted to two counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and one count of uttering and publishing. He faces up to 20 years in prison and likely will be required to pay back over $855,000 when he is sentenced in November.

“This plea brings us one step closer to securing accountability in this case, and therefore, justice for the people of Michigan,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents. Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office.”

Pettit was in charge of paying back bonds, which anyone drilling for natural gas or oil in the state is required to provide as part of the permitting process. The owner gets the bond money back when the well changes hands.

Pettit, who worked in the the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for about 24 years, allegedly created fake vendors and diverted bond funds to bank accounts that he created for the vendors. The scheme continued from 2018 to 2020, but may have been in place longer than that.

“We are doing all we can to prevent any reoccurrence of this type of incident, including strengthened internal financial controls that provide greater checks and balances against fraud,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark.

