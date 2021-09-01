“The house is on fire:” Rep. O’Neal, SOS Benson slam GOP election reform push during Saginaw town hall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) (9/1/2021)--Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and State Representative Amos O’Neal appeared in Saginaw Wednesday, calling attention to the battle underway in Lansing over voting rights.

The two came equipped with fiery speeches and took questions as part of a democracy town hall at the UAW hall on Bagley.

“The house is on fire, right” O’Neal questioned aloud from behind the podium.

The partisan back and forth over voting rights brought the Representative and Secretary of State Benson to Saginaw Wednesday, both of whom took aim at the republican-controlled state legislature – she says is trying to flip the script on election reform.

“The truth is on the side of those of us who are trying to protect and defend democracy right now… we’re in an era of disinformation right now,” Benson said.

The appearance came a mere half hour before the Senate Elections Committee took up consideration of a raft of several dozen GOP-sponsored bills in Lansing. The legislation, geared to retool how and when the state pulls out the ballot box. Critics argue the bills would limit opportunities for, among others, minority voters.

The latest face of that effort: appealing directly to the voters themselves. Secure MI Vote, a ballot committee launched last year, was in the process of drafting a petition Wednesday, reiterating the familiar call for stricter voter ID laws. Benson told ABC12 the group had not yet filed with her office.

“People believe that real reform is needed,” Frankenmuth Republican Senator Ken Horn related via phone. “We’ve already gone beyond some of the… real concerns and are making the proper fixes as people are talking to us.”

If the language of that petition is approved, it would take around 340-thousand valid signatures to circumvent the party line legislative limbo and override a certain veto from the governor’s office.

“How do you respond to the criticism… that in fact, some of these reforms actually make it harder to vote?”

“They say that, but when I ask them, very specifically how it makes it harder, they can’t tell me,” Horn said. “If I go back to the preregister 16-year-olds and they have the registration when they turn 18, how does that make it harder to vote?”

Benson’s response:

“There are 39 bills in that package and so, mentioning one of them… is disingenuous about what the totality of the package would actually do… make it harder for people to vote and also make it easier for politicians to intervene,” she explained.

Both sides told ABC12 they would arm supporters with information and attempt to counter disinformation ahead of a showdown that could spill into the governor’s race and beyond that, 2024.

