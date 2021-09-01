Long-awaited seawall now being built at home of USS Edson in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A long-awaited project at the home of the USS Edson in Bay City is now underway that will help protect it from future water level jumps on the Great Lakes.

A seawall is being built near the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum, the home of the Vietnam War era USS Edson. The seawall has been in the works for years.

In a story that ABC12 first shared in January 2020, record high water levels on the Great Lakes led to flooding near the museum and in its parking lot. This prompted volunteers to seek solutions so that access was not lost to the famed ship.

Michael Buda, chair president of the museum, said it took years to find funding for the project.

“The flooding was for a couple of years,” he said. “We were looking for funds for about three or four years actually to improve the waterfront.”

Construction on the seawall began earlier this summer and now it is about two-thirds complete. The work is going to cost around $300,000. Buda said the museum was able to get a grant from the state of Michigan for $200,000 and other funds from the area’s community foundation.

Water levels on the Great Lakes are much lower this year compared to last year but Buda said this is a wise investment because water levels can fluctuate and the area can flood with a strong northeast wind off of Saginaw Bay.

“We’d be flooded out again so that’s why we figured a seawall would protect us no matter if it’s just the seasonal high waters or the occasional northeast wind,” Buda said.

Buda said the museum is a nonprofit organization and it relies on visitors to the museum and Edson to stay afloat. When flooding cuts off access to the museum, they lose out in a big way.

“When we get flood out, we can’t have people come on board so our income is gone so in order to ensure that we could have constant income, it was anticipated to put in the seawall,” Buda said.

The USS Edson and museum have been fixtures in the Bay City community for years. Buda said people visit from all around the state and even other countries. He said it is the number one tourist attraction in Bay County.

Buda said its importance in the community continues to serve as a tribute to all of the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.

“It’s a tribute to Vietnam veterans and to all veterans really,” he said. “To preserve the history of our military.”

While the cost of the seawall is mostly covered, Buda said donations are always needed for the museum. To learn more about the museum and ways to help, click here.

Work on the seawall is expected to be complete by December.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.