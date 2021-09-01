Medical leaders at 21 Michigan hospitals plead with public to get COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Medical leaders representing 21 hospital systems in Michigan published an open letter Wednesday pleading with the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are concerned that an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases around the state over the past several weeks could turn into a fourth wave of the illness. The health officials who signed the letter are concerned about further increases as schools resume.

“Chief medical officers and chief nursing officers across the state are coming together because we cannot stand to see any more preventable deaths,” said Rosalie Tocco-Bradley, the chief clinical officer at Trinity Health Michigan. “Vaccination is proving to be our best path out of the pandemic, and now have a fully approved COVID-19 vaccine that can prevent serious illness and death.”

She said health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic want all residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get one so they stop putting patients, health care workers and others at risk.

The letter says 99% of people dying from COVID-19 right now are not vaccinated, which means their deaths may have been preventable.

“Thousands of nurses across the state, working inside emergency rooms to intensive care units, are being called on once again to care for rising numbers of COVID-infected patients,” said Barbara W. Rossmann, chief nursing officer at Henry Ford Health System. “Stopping this surge is within our control, which is why we’re coming together to urge unvaccinated Michiganders to get vaccinated.”

Michigan hospitals currently are treating over 1,200 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses and over 330 of them are in intensive care units.

The letter says that COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective. The health leaders from across Michigan urge everyone to “please trust us now when we guide you to get this vaccine.”

Leaders from the following hospital groups signed the letter:

Ascension Health, Battle Creek VA Medical Center, Beaumont Health, Bronson Healthcare, Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health Care, Detroit Medical Center, Henry Ford Health System, John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Mackinac Straits Health System, McLaren Healthcare, Metro Health - University of Michigan Health System, MidMichigan Health, Munson Healthcare, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, ProMedica Health, Sparrow Health System, Spectrum Health, Trinity Health Michigan, University of Michigan Health and VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System.

