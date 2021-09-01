Advertisement

Michigan Democrats place renewed focus on mental health with listening tour

Roundtable discussions will be planned around the state to help craft laws aimed at improving the system
Democrat State Reps. Donna Lasinski, left, and Lynn Brabec.
Democrat State Reps. Donna Lasinski, left, and Lynn Brabec.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Democrats in the Michigan House are placing a renewed focus on mental and embarking on a statewide listening tour to discuss their priorities for improving the system.

A series of roundtable discussions will take place across the state to talk about the current state of Michigan’s mental health system, barriers within the system and ideas for improvement.

Democrat State Rep. Felicia Brabec of Pittsfield Township, who is a clinical psychologist, said previous work from the Michigan Legislature to reform the state mental health system has not gone far enough.

“Now is the time for bold action,” she said.

Democrats say the coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges to the health care system and exposed long-standing inequities, such as inadequate mental health treatment programs. They are working on legislation to achieve the following goals:

  • Increase funding for and access to mental health services.
  • Expand the mental health professional workforce.
  • Reduce the number of people incarcerated with mental illness.
  • Improve capacity for schools to address children’s mental health.
  • Improve treatment for substance abuse disorders.

“Continuous life changes over the past year have sparked anxiety and complicated pre-existing mental illness to surface in both school children and adults alike, thrusting this issue into the spotlight and giving us an opportunity to talk with folks and provide real solutions,” said House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski of Scio Township.

She said 40% of adults across the United States reported struggling with mental health or a substance abuse disorder in 2020. Disproportionately high numbers of young adults, minorities, essential workers and unpaid caregivers reported higher levels of mental health issues, substance abuse or suicidal thoughts.

“We’ve heard from countless community partners and consumers that they would like to be active participants in creating legislation, as opposed to simply reacting to an already crafted plan,” Brabec said. “Most legislators are not experts in the mental health field. That is why it is so important we go directly to our communities and hear from experts and consumers alike.”

