Michigan Legislature seeks to limit Whitmer’s use of alert system

A statewide alert from Michigan's Governor's Office in 2020 reminded people to wear masks.
A statewide alert from Michigan's Governor's Office in 2020 reminded people to wear masks.(Tony Geftos)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for “immediate” threats.

The Democratic governor’s administration used the public alert system early in the coronavirus pandemic to notify residents of stay-at-home orders and mask requirements to curb COVID-19, frustrating GOP lawmakers.

Under a bill approved Wednesday, the system could not be activated to announce new laws or executive orders unless it is necessary to “respond to an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property.”

Whitmer has said she will veto any legislation that restricts the ability of her administration or future governors from responding to public health emergencies.

Republicans introduced a similar bill in July 2020, but it died when the legislative term ended on Dec. 31, 2020, without reaching approval from lawmakers.

