Michigan reports an increase daily average of new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan increased slightly this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,494 new COVID-19 illnesses Tuesday through Wednesday for a total of 951,192. The daily average of 2,247 new cases is a increase of just over 100 per day compared to Monday.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 59 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Tuesday through Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,316

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased significantly with over 31,103 tests completed Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests increased above 10% from the beginning of the week, settling at 10.48% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Wednesday, 1,238 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 12 more than Monday. Of those, 1,147 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased since the beginning of the week. As of Wednesday, Michigan hospitals were treating 344 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 162 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 13 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 15 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.680 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 6.764 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.268 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.630 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.201 million people statewide. A total of 55.9% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 65.9% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

  • Genesee, 35,389 cases and 932 deaths, which is an increase of 168 cases and two deaths.
  • Saginaw, 21,364 cases and 616 deaths, which is an increase of 96 cases.
  • Arenac, 1,179 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.
  • Bay, 11,116 cases and 349deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.
  • Clare, 2,245 cases and 87 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.
  • Gladwin, 2,046 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.
  • Gratiot, 3,413 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.
  • Huron, 3,235 cases and 79 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.
  • Iosco, 1,977 cases and 72 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Isabella, 5,675 cases and 97 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.
  • Lapeer, 8,262 cases and 208 deaths, which is an increase of 27 cases and one death.
  • Midland, 7,359 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases and one death.
  • Ogemaw, 1,627 cases and 43 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases and one death.
  • Oscoda, 618 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Roscommon, 1,691 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.
  • Sanilac, 3,842 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 24 cases and one death.
  • Shiawassee, 6,114 cases and 110 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.
  • Tuscola, 5,134 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases.

