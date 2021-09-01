Advertisement

Michigan State promotes new athletic director from within

Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The new athletic director at Michigan State University will be a familiar face for many.

Current deputy athletic director Alan Haller has been promoted to the top job as athletic director after a national search. The MSU Board of Trustees confirmed Haller’s selection during a special meeting Wednesday.

He replaces Bill Beekman, who is leaving the MSU athletic department to take a new strategic planning position.

Haller played football at MSU for four years under former Coach George Perles and also ran on the Spartan track and field team. He played cornerback in the NFL before joining the MSU Department of Public Safety for 13 years.

Haller moved to a position in the athletic department in 2010 and was promoted to the second highest position, where he helped lure football coaches Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker.

“Being a student-athlete at Michigan State was a transformational experience in my life. My time as a member of the Spartan football and track and field teams laid the groundwork for everything that’s followed,” Haller said. “To this day, with every major decision and event, I rely on the principles that were forged as a student-athlete.”

As athletic director, he wants to push athletes to reach their highest potential on and off the field.

“It’s my job to make sure our current and future student-athletes experience the same transformation, reaching their highest potential both academically and athletically,” Haller said. “The phrase ‘Spartan for Life’ signifies our commitment to our student-athletes does not end when they leave MSU.”

