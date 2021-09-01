Advertisement

Mid-Michigan residents dealing with an appliance shortage and delays

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many of the issues plaguing car dealerships getting inventory are affecting other industries as well.

While major appliance sales have surged, there can be a long wait to get what you want. Mid-Michigan residents know it’s difficult to replace or buy exactly the home appliance they want since the pandemic.

“We had to basically take whatever’s available right then and there,” said Joe Hale, a Mundy Township resident.

He and his wife Debbie have been doing some remodeling and have had to wait patiently to get delivered a new range and range hood. The problem is high demand, not enough workers as well as a shortage of chips and other parts.

There’s shipping and delivery delays as well.

According to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, sales are up nearly 24% from the same period last year.

Carl Snyder, owner of Carl’s Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, said he’s never seen anything like it.

“If you needed a product and I didn’t have it in stock, I could order it for you and give you a definite time,” he said. “I’ll order it today and we’ll have it in two weeks. Now, I’m lucky to get something within two month.”

Snyder said tight inventory is causing manufacturers to favor big box stores that sell more volume. But he has one advantage.

“Obviously, the box stores have no interest in taking care of the customer after the sale, which is a very important part of my business,” Snyder said.

The good news for consumers is both the shortage and wait time appear to be easing a bit. Check around as certain models and colors will be harder to get than others.

Snyder said dishwashers are more plentiful while it’s tough to get certain refrigerators, especially in white or black unless customers willing to wait many weeks or months.

