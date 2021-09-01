Advertisement

Mt. Morris Township couple sentenced for 2018 death of their toddler

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township couple will spend a collective 23 years in prison for the death of their toddler.

Destiny Bingaman is facing 13 years in prison while her husband George Bingaman is facing 10 years behind bars.

Witness testimony revealed that Destiny admitted to physically hurting their 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter Emma Rose in 2018. Police reports say that Emma Rose died of neglect and physical abuse, including pinching, using a sharp object to pierce her skin all over and slamming her against an object.

Mt. Morris Township Det. James Williams told the judge that Destiny admitted to some of that abuse. He said that Destiny told him she struck Emma Rose against her wooden crib at least 15 times.

RELATED: Parents of Emma Rose Bingaman heading to trial for her death

The judge ruled that it was clear from the testimony that the abuse lasted for years. The Bingamans were charged with five felonies, including murder.

