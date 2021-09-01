New home builds in Michigan at highest level since 2007

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - New home builds in Michigan are on the upswing.

Since Jan. 1, the Home Builders Association of Michigan says more than 10,000 new home permits have been issued. That number is up 19% compared to 2019.

“Demand is higher than it’s ever been. The availability of homes for families has greatly diminished the existing housing stock,” said Bob Filka, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Michigan.

That demand is certainly being felt in Mid-Michigan. The Flint area, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland have all seen more new homes being built this year.

The Flint area last year saw 153 building permits pulled. This year, there have been 219.

For Saginaw last year -- 19 permits were issued. This year -- 22.

For Midland last year -- 20 permits pulled. This year -- 40.

So there’s growth, but there’s also a problem with that growth.

“The industry has some capacity limitations on how many homes it can build, and it also has challenges in building attainable housing price points,” Filka said.

Essentially what this means is, builders are developing much higher priced homes, because that’s where the money is. That means the homes that many people can actually afford aren’t being developed as quickly.

The global supply chain is practically in shambles combined with a worker shortage.

“Consumers have to be patient and understand that it’s going to take a lot longer to get their home or remodel done,” Filka said.

