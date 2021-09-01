Over half of MDOT road projects taking a break for Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than half of the active Michigan Department of Transportation road projects are taking a break for Labor Day weekend.

MDOT says 83 of 147 projects will have lane restrictions removed for the final major holiday this summer. Those projects will pause at 3 p.m. Friday and resume around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Some of those projects will have construction equipment, lane shifts and shoulder closures in place while all travel lanes are reopened for Labor Day.

“This summer has been very busy with many Michiganders and visitors from other states traveling here to enjoy everything our great state has to offer,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “It’s been even busier with more work than ever happening on state roads and bridges thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.”

Lane restrictions will remain in place on 64 projects around the state, including these in Mid-Michigan:

Two lanes of I-69 will be open in both directions between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway in Flint while a $100 million rebuild over two years continues.

One lane of I-69 will be open in each direction in eastern Lapeer County between Lake Pleasant Road and the St. Clair County line.

Two lanes of I-75 will be open in the peak direction of travel between Beaver and Cottage Grove Roads in Bay County. One lane will be open in the opposite direction during non-peak times.

Three lanes of I-75 will be open in the peak direction of travel between the south junction of I-675 and Hess Road in Saginaw County.

One lane of M-52 will be open over Marsh Creek in Saginaw County with a temporary traffic signal.

M-65 remains closed between U.S. 23 and Twining in Arenac County.

Lane shifts will remain along U.S. 23 at Silver Lake Road in Fenton.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day for the annual Bridge Walk. Southbound traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 while northbound traffic will be stopped at Exit 337.

