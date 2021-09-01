Advertisement

Over half of MDOT road projects taking a break for Labor Day

Road construction barrel
Road construction barrel
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than half of the active Michigan Department of Transportation road projects are taking a break for Labor Day weekend.

MDOT says 83 of 147 projects will have lane restrictions removed for the final major holiday this summer. Those projects will pause at 3 p.m. Friday and resume around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Some of those projects will have construction equipment, lane shifts and shoulder closures in place while all travel lanes are reopened for Labor Day.

“This summer has been very busy with many Michiganders and visitors from other states traveling here to enjoy everything our great state has to offer,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “It’s been even busier with more work than ever happening on state roads and bridges thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.”

Lane restrictions will remain in place on 64 projects around the state, including these in Mid-Michigan:

  • Two lanes of I-69 will be open in both directions between Hammerberg Road and Dort Highway in Flint while a $100 million rebuild over two years continues.
  • One lane of I-69 will be open in each direction in eastern Lapeer County between Lake Pleasant Road and the St. Clair County line.
  • Two lanes of I-75 will be open in the peak direction of travel between Beaver and Cottage Grove Roads in Bay County. One lane will be open in the opposite direction during non-peak times.
  • Three lanes of I-75 will be open in the peak direction of travel between the south junction of I-675 and Hess Road in Saginaw County.
  • One lane of M-52 will be open over Marsh Creek in Saginaw County with a temporary traffic signal.
  • M-65 remains closed between U.S. 23 and Twining in Arenac County.
  • Lane shifts will remain along U.S. 23 at Silver Lake Road in Fenton.

The Mackinac Bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Labor Day for the annual Bridge Walk. Southbound traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 while northbound traffic will be stopped at Exit 337.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Ascension Genesys Hospital finishes trial for authorized plasma therapy for coronavirus patients.
Central Michigan University medical students will learn at Ascension hospitals for 25 years
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University
Michigan State promotes new athletic director from within
Congressman Dan Kildee met with local leaders Wednesday morning to discuss how a budget being...
Democrats propose investment in electric vehicles with Build Back Better budget
Ajax Materials Corporation is proposing to install a Hot Mix Asphalt Plant in Genesee Township....
Ajax Materials Corporation to hold a hearing on Wednesday