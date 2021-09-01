Owosso moving forward with transparency, inclusiveness regarding ARPA funds

OWOSSO , Mich. (WJRT) - American Rescue Plan funding of $1.5 million dollars is headed to Owosso. It’s a one and done deal so more than likely something like this will never happen again.

The city is doing all it can to include its residents in deciding how to spend that money. Whether its infrastructure, broadband access, sewer and water upgrades, helping non-profits and businesses things that benefit the entire community and not just a select few individuals.

“The best way to go about gathering public input is through some sort of survey,” said Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne.

That survey will be available online through the city’s web site and social media channels, according to Henne.

Henne said that the city may even go as far as mailing that survey out with residents quarterly water bills since some may not have access to internet.

“Where do you want to see this money spent? Parks and amenities, infrastructure, assistance to businesses and non profits -- so it’s more general,” he said.

The plan is for survey submissions to be evaluated based on objective criteria and that council will be working on setting in the coming weeks.

“I think it’s important because eventually in the end, when you get the end result of whatever it is that you did -- you find out consensus was the best way to get there,” said Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

Eveleth has been beyond pleased with not only the city’s part in deciding how the money is spent -- but also residents who have shown up to meetings and made their voices heard.

“We always look for input, and if people don’t give it -- then we can’t act on it. We can’t act on what people are thinking. They have to tell us what their goals are,” he said.

Owosso City Council’s next meeting is Sep 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Owosso City Hall.

