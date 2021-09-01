Saginaw man’s body found in car nearly 14 hours after initial call about a crash

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man is dead following a car crash that apparently happened several hours before the man’s body was found.

If not for a power outage in the area, its possible the accident wouldn’t have been discovered for some time.

Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams says there was a 911 call around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday of a possible accident on Farmer Road.

Police went to the area, saw nothing, but several hours later, a Consumers Energy worker spotted the car.

“We don’t have no power here at hall,” says Michael Hilderbrant, a UAW retiree.

Hilderbrant and Dan Cumper say the UAW Union Hall on Farmer road in Buena Vista Township had been without power since early Tuesday morning. That’s when pictures were taken of a power pole, with a few wires dangling, and a transformer laying on the shoulder of the road.

“Something hit the pole and took it (transformer) down, not exactly sure what,” says Cumper.

Consumers Energy was notified of the power outage and began work in the area, when a worker noticed the car, far off the road in a ditch partially filled with muddy water.

“Caller advised, caller is actually Consumers, they said there is a vehicle rolled over in the ditch, (unintelligible)they never went to check on it, unknown if anyone is inside,” a Saginaw County Central dispatcher is heard saying at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Saginaw County Dive Team was called out. One emergency responder indicated this might be the car that was in that reported accident several hours earlier.

”Buena Vista copy, the vehicle was possibly there last night,” said the emergency responder on 911 audio.

The body of a Saginaw man in his upper 50′s was found in the car. Police were in the area nearly 14 hours earlier after someone called 911 saying there was a car accident on Farmer Road, but the officer could not see signs of a crash.

“You would actually have to stop, because the marks where they went off are not really visible from the road,” says Cumper.

Williams has not released the man’s name yet and says an autopsy will be done on Friday.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch Director Dan Weaver says 911 audio is being reviewed to see if proper procedures were followed in handling that original accident call.

