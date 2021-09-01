St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center planning community baby shower in Flint on September 9

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/31/2021) - When a new baby is on the way, friends and family often times throw baby showers to help make sure the child and parents have everything they need.

For some families, however, especially during the pandemic, that’s just not possible.

St. Luke’s N.E.W Life Center is reaching out to new moms in our community who are in need to make sure they aren’t overwhelmed when bringing their baby into the world.

In 2021, one of last year’s recipients is paying it forward.

LaQuenla Avery has an eleven-year-old daughter, but getting ready to give birth again more than a decade later felt like starting all over again.

“Last year, it was kind of hard for me because I didn’t have no money or no resources. It was stressful when you don’t have much income coming in,” Avery said.

For the past five years and counting, St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint is hosting a community Baby Shower, setting up new and expecting moms with babies six months and younger with all the essentials: a clothing bag, diaper bag, formula, a thermometer, to name a few.

Breakfast and lunch is provided and educational sessions like breastfeeding and safe sleep in between.

“Many of the moms that we talk to on that day go out of here crying because they’re so overwhelmed by all the things that they receive, and may of them tell us that if we didn’t do this, they would never have anything,” Sister Carol Weber said. Weber is the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center Director.

She added, “We don’t want any newborn baby not to have the things that they need.”

At eight-months pregnant in 2020, Avery and more than 150 others found out and were able to make it.

“It was amazing. It’s an amazing feeling that you’ll be able to have something for your baby when you come home. Even when you know you didn’t have nothing before,” Avery said.

Now, Avery’s son, Davion is ten-months-old, and he is crawling, walking, and laughing.

For this year’s 5th Annual Baby Shower on September 9, she’ll be attending again but in a different capacity.

“It makes me want to give to others myself because I actually have some stuff that I’m going to donate myself,” Avery said.

In 2021, they’re hoping to help out even more women than last year, and they’re asking the community if they can donate more large items like new car seats, and new or gently used pack and plays or strollers. Items that will serve as a great start to the parenting journey.

For new and expecting mothers who need help, N.E.W. Life Center is asking to call by September 1 if possible, so they can prepare for your arrival.

Their phone number is 810-239-8710 and are located at 3115 Lawndale Ave. in Flint, MI 48504.

