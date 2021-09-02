3-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 3-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after a shooting in Flint on Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Damon Street. The boy arrived at Hurley Medical Center in a private vehicle and he was listed in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department learned of the shooting after the boy arrived at the hospital. Investigators did not release any suspect information on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 810-237-6971 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

