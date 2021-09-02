Davison car dealership reacts to GM production shutdown

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - An empty lot at Hank Graff Chevrolet in Davison has become a common sight this summer.

The dealership normally would have 600 to 700 new vehicles to sell this time of year. On Thursday, there was just one vehicle.

The semiconductor microchip shortage is causing dealerships to get creative when it comes to selling new cars. The upcoming production shutdowns at GM plants across the country won’t help dealers beef up their inventory anytime soon.

Owner Chris Graff said they have been doing a lot of presale orders while they wait for the chip shortage to end. Delivery dates are scheduled out anywhere from six weeks to six months after orders.

”This one is where we don’t have the cars that are on the lot, but the cars are still being built,” Graff said. “Even right now with the news of all the factory shutdowns -- you know, I don’t know exactly why I know they are having issues with microchips and in other parts because of microchips, but a lot of ways they’re taking a lot they’ve taken these downtimes to put chips in cars that are sitting on the lot, so maybe that’s what they’re doing right now so I don’t I didn’t read too far into it.”

Some experts are predicting the chip shortage could last well into 2023.

