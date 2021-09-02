DTE Energy says it will spend more money on tree trimming

DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy says it will spend millions more to trim trees. The utility has been under fire for summer power outages in southeastern Michigan.

The utility said it would spend $70 million through 2023 on top of $190 million set aside for tree trimming each year. Tree trimming reduces the risk of branches falling on power lines during storms.

Customers with outages that have lasted for days are fed up with DTE. Attorney General Dana Nessel has encouraged people to go online and inform her staff about extended power losses. DTE says the extreme summer weather has been “unprecedented and challenging” for electricity customers, with about 25% losing power in the last storm.

