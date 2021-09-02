Economist: End of $300 federal unemployment benefit may not fix job market

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Enhanced unemployment benefits across the United State are coming to an end very soon.

The federal benefit provides an additional $300 per week to those that are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as Michigan grapples with an ongoing worker shortage, the unemployment pay cut this weekend may not push everyone to get a job.

University of Michigan-Flint economics professor Chris Douglas said some of the 11 million people currently drawing the $300 weekly benefit will push some back into the job market, but probably not all of them.

“I think it certainly gives people incentive to go back to work,” he said.

Right now, Michigan workers on unemployment and out of work because of the pandemic are receiving a maximum of $662 per week. When the federal benefit runs out Saturday, Michigan workers will be left with the maximum state unemployment benefit of $362 per week.

“People go from 700 dollars a week down to 400 -- that might cause there to be an increase in people seeking jobs,” Douglas said. “But it’s likely that people might try to pare back their spending and survive on the $400 a week instead.”

He understands the notion that the $300 benefit ending would lead most people to think there will be a mad dash to apply for jobs. But there are many other variables at play, including child care, transportation, vaccination policies and fears about COVID-19, that could hinder that surge.

So in some cases, if people can survive on less benefits, they’ll take that route. But those that do decide to return to the workforce have the world is at their fingertips until the job market begins to tighten in six months or so.

“I think we will see a lot of those open jobs be filled. You’ll start to see job openings go down rather than being really high like they are right now,” Douglas said.

Michigan’s unemployment rate is at roughly 4.8% right now and has been on a downward trend since June. This is the state’s lowest jobless rate since March 2020.

