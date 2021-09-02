Escaped Emu cornered by cops

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The initial thought was that the call was a prank.

The information relayed to the Isabella County Central Dispatch was that a large bird was roaming through backyards in Shepherd on Tuesday.

To the surprise of Shepherd Police, they found the culprit.

An emu escaped from a farm in Vestaburg and made its way to Shepherd. The police then had a decision to make, which they described in a Facebook post.

“Do you rope it, professional rodeo style? Do you jump on its back like a professional wrestler? Do you just drive away and pretend you didn’t see it?” the post said.

They instead decided to follow it and fortunately the owners eventually arrived to claim the feathered animal that fled.

The emu was relocated to Reed City today.

