Advertisement

Escaped Emu cornered by cops

Shepherd police answer unusual call about large bird
An emu escaped from a farm in Vestaburg and made its way to Shepherd.
An emu escaped from a farm in Vestaburg and made its way to Shepherd.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The initial thought was that the call was a prank.

The information relayed to the Isabella County Central Dispatch was that a large bird was roaming through backyards in Shepherd on Tuesday.

To the surprise of Shepherd Police, they found the culprit.

An emu escaped from a farm in Vestaburg and made its way to Shepherd. The police then had a decision to make, which they described in a Facebook post.

“Do you rope it, professional rodeo style? Do you jump on its back like a professional wrestler? Do you just drive away and pretend you didn’t see it?” the post said.

They instead decided to follow it and fortunately the owners eventually arrived to claim the feathered animal that fled.

The emu was relocated to Reed City today.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Bay City Public Schools
Bay City Public Schools implements COVID-19 rapid testing program
Bay City Public Schools
Bay City Public Schools implements COVID-19 rapid testing program
Mt. Morris Township couple sentenced for death of Destiny Bingaman
Republicans aim to restrict governor's use of emergency alert system