Fantastic day!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the north will keep us under sunny skies today with a breeze out of the N at 5-15mph. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s – get outdoors!

Tonight clouds start to move in as winds turn light. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Expect more clouds tomorrow with spotty showers developing later in the evening. Highs tomorrow will be back into the low and mid 70s with winds staying light.

Scattered showers stay in the forecast for Saturday with stray showers Sunday and Monday. Rain looks more widespread Tuesday.

