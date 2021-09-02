Flint’s police chief marks one year policing his hometown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green marked one year on the job policing his hometown this week.

Green came to the Flint Police Department’s top job by way of the Mt. Morris Township Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re progressing. We’re not getting worse, we’re getting better. So what I want from the community is to understand that,” he said.

The nearly 30-year law enforcement veteran took his oath of office with the Flint Police Department one year ago, fulfilling a lifelong goal of serving and protecting the city he’s always called home.

“I’m from this community. So, the crime and the complaints they have -- me on a personal level, I have the same complaints,” Green said.

It’s been a busy and violent year for his department. Green couldn’t believe how quickly it flew by.

One year ago, he told ABC12 News that his main priority when taking the job was to increase the morale of the men and women who police the city. He believes he’s done that, and as a result he said it’s helped the department reach other goals in their efforts to protect the city, too.

Throughout the last year as chief, Green had the department rejoin the Flint Area Narcotics Group, the sheriff’s auto theft unit and the ATF. He created the Special Investigative Unit, secured a helicopter and is about to purchase body cameras for every officer.

Plus, Green said he hired 15 officers to help fill multiple open positions. He pointed out that several of those new employees came from other area departments.

“So that’s a milestone,” Green said. “That really allows us to be able to gauge and evaluate how good we’re doing as an agency.”

He is still working to hire more officers, though, as retirements come up. He said that’s been his biggest challenge, because he wants more uniformed officers to be able to increase the department’s visibility in every neighborhood.

“If we’re not successful, we’re not doing our job as a police department. It starts with me, and I carry that weight on my shoulders. It’s not on the mayor’s administration. It’s all on me,” Green said. “And I can guarantee you that the men and women here are doing everything they can do to make this city safe, to reduce this violent crime. They’re doing it with passion, enthusiasm, dedication and with integrity.”

Green said his door is always open. He welcomes any opinions, concerns or questions, explaining the department won’t be successful without a partnership with the community.

