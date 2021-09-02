Frankenmuth plans to build a large youth sports complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - New plans are in the works for a mid-Michigan community known for travel and tourism.

A Frankenmuth farm field is the planned site for an indoor “Field of Dreams.” Downtown Development Director Dan Hopp explained that the idea for a large 230,000 square feet facility has been discussed for more than a decade.

“130,000 square foot of that would be basketball, volleyball courts, a walking track, inside sports” said Hopp.“Then the other 100,000 square foot would be a sports dome with a turf field.”

The goal is to turn a field that currently harvests soybeans on North Main Street into hosting youth sports tournaments.

Frankenmuth hopes to capitalize on that growth by partnering with an organization already involved with sports management.

“This sports complex won’t just be a local drive. It will be a regional, even state-wide drive, bringing in people from all over the country,” said Hopp.

This could have a huge economic impact on not just for Frankenmuth, but for nearby communities too.

“We’re proposing almost 15,000 more room night stays for the region, not just Frankenmuth,” Hopp said.

Those people would also spend money shopping and eating. A local business sees this new development on the north side of town as a big plus.

“I think it’s going to bring more help to all the businesses. A lot more customers and, which we can always use more,” said Mary Willis, a Rau’s Country Store Sales Associate.

A medical facility is also part of the project which is still in the very early stages of development. The DDA is looking at state grants and some county funding to help pay for the estimated 45 million dollar cost.

Frankenmuth officials said that they hope to have the sports complex ready for operation by the year 2025 or sooner.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.