General Motors pauses production across North America: Flint Assembly to stay open

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors announced Thursday that nearly all of its plants in North America will be idled for two weeks, except a select few.

The temporary closure of the plants comes as automakers continue to deal with the global semiconductor chip shortage. One of the very select few plants that will continue to run as normal is General Motors’ Flint Assembly.

The plant is where the company’s bread and butter heavy duty pickup trucks are spared from being idled for two weeks because of the semiconductor chip shortage.

“As far as just finding out that Flint’s being spared, that’s a good problem to have for an autoworker -- especially if you work here,” said Paul Muehlenbeck Jr.

He is just one of 5,000-plus employees at Flint Assembly who will be working their normal shifts these next two weeks, when thousands of others across the country will not.

“As far as us working, trucks are in high demand -- and we can’t build them fast enough,” Muehlenbeck said.

It is no secret that the auto industry has been stuck between a rock and a hard place for quite some time. Consumer demand is through the roof, but companies don’t have the chips to make these hot selling trucks and SUVs.

So, something’s got to give -- at least temporarily. This is why all of General Motors’ North American plants except Flint Assembly, Arlington Assembly, Bowling Green Assembly and part of Lansing’s Grand River Assembly will all cease production for two weeks starting Monday.

“As far as Flint staying running, we’re blessed. And the other concern is how long can we sustain that for three shifts?” said Muehlenbeck.

Something else to think about is the timing of all of this. Flint Assembly is staying open, but that doesn’t mean it can’t close.

With September here, a lot of employees start getting into the mindset of the holidays and the holiday season. Many of them are hopeful that the plant will continue to stay up and running.

