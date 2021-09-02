General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors will temporarily shut down production at nearly all of its North American assembly plants for the next two weeks

The automaker says the global shortage of computer chips is getting worse. In all, seven plants across the country will be affected starting on Monday.

However, ABC12 has learned that the Flint Assembly plant will remain open. The plant makes the popular and profitable Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks.

