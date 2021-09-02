Genesee County expands school face mask order to pre-K through 12th grade

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More Genesee County students will be required to wear face coverings in school next week.

The Genesee County Health Department expanded its face mask order on Thursday to include students in pre-K and seventh through 12th grades. That means all students, school staff and volunteers from pre-K through 12th grade will be required to wear a face covering indoors beginning Sept. 7.

The health department’s revised order will remain in effect until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowers Genesee County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate to moderate or lower.

The CDC’s transmission rate currently is listed as high with 178.9 new cases per 100,000 people every week. Moderate transmission is when the rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases drops to 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 people every week.

The Genesee County Health Department was the first in Michigan to issue a mask order for the new school year. The original order issued Aug. 12 applied to students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth-grade, but it was expanded on Thursday.

Since then, health departments for eight of the 10 largest counties in Michigan have enacted face mask orders for schools. They include:

Wayne – masks required for K-12. Oakland – masks required for K-12. Macomb – No requirement Kent – masks required for K-6. Genesee – masks required for pre-K through 12. Washtenaw – masks required for K-12. Ottawa – masks required for pre-K through 12. Ingham – masks required for K-12. Kalamazoo – masks required for K-6. Livingston – No requirement

Saginaw County is Michigan’s 11th largest, but the health department has not imposed a mask order yet. However, several medical professionals are attempting to persuade the Saginaw County Health Department to begin requiring masks in schools.

