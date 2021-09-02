Advertisement

Genesee County expands school face mask order to pre-K through 12th grade

Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County Health Department(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - More Genesee County students will be required to wear face coverings in school next week.

The Genesee County Health Department expanded its face mask order on Thursday to include students in pre-K and seventh through 12th grades. That means all students, school staff and volunteers from pre-K through 12th grade will be required to wear a face covering indoors beginning Sept. 7.

The health department’s revised order will remain in effect until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowers Genesee County’s COVID-19 community transmission rate to moderate or lower.

The CDC’s transmission rate currently is listed as high with 178.9 new cases per 100,000 people every week. Moderate transmission is when the rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases drops to 10 to 49 cases per 100,000 people every week.

The Genesee County Health Department was the first in Michigan to issue a mask order for the new school year. The original order issued Aug. 12 applied to students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth-grade, but it was expanded on Thursday.

Since then, health departments for eight of the 10 largest counties in Michigan have enacted face mask orders for schools. They include:

  1. Wayne – masks required for K-12.
  2. Oakland – masks required for K-12.
  3. Macomb – No requirement
  4. Kent – masks required for K-6.
  5. Genesee – masks required for pre-K through 12.
  6. Washtenaw – masks required for K-12.
  7. Ottawa – masks required for pre-K through 12.
  8. Ingham – masks required for K-12.
  9. Kalamazoo – masks required for K-6.
  10. Livingston – No requirement

Saginaw County is Michigan’s 11th largest, but the health department has not imposed a mask order yet. However, several medical professionals are attempting to persuade the Saginaw County Health Department to begin requiring masks in schools.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

DTE Energy
DTE to spend millions more on tree trimming and outage concerns
Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The...
Michigan district offering $2,500 bonus to new bus drivers
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Michigan has abortion ban on the books
DTE Energy
DTE Energy says it will spend more money on tree trimming