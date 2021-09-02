Advertisement

If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Michigan has abortion ban on the books

Supreme Court’s decision to keep Texas abortion ban in place has encouraged anti-abortion activists
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Supreme Court’s decision to let a Texas ban on most abortions remain in force -- for now -- is prompting warnings and cheers from advocates.

They note that Michigan still has a 90-year-old abortion ban on the books if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s unclear whether the 1931 law automatically would take effect if the landmark case is reversed.

Democrats’ attempts to repeal the 1931 law have been blocked in the Republican-controlled Legislature. An option on both sides could be to organize a ballot initiative, though it’s too early to say because of uncertainty over what the justices will do.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others in Texas seeking to overturn a six-month ban on all abortions. But justices also suggested that their order likely wasn’t the last word and other challenges can be brought.

President Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and directed federal agencies to do what they can to “insulate women and providers” from the impact.

Biden said his administration will launch a “whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision” and look at “what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”

He said women should be protected from “the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County expands school face mask order to pre-K through 12th grade
DTE Energy
DTE to spend millions more on tree trimming and outage concerns
Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The...
Michigan district offering $2,500 bonus to new bus drivers
DTE Energy
DTE Energy says it will spend more money on tree trimming