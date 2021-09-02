If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Michigan has abortion ban on the books

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Supreme Court’s decision to let a Texas ban on most abortions remain in force -- for now -- is prompting warnings and cheers from advocates.

They note that Michigan still has a 90-year-old abortion ban on the books if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s unclear whether the 1931 law automatically would take effect if the landmark case is reversed.

Democrats’ attempts to repeal the 1931 law have been blocked in the Republican-controlled Legislature. An option on both sides could be to organize a ballot initiative, though it’s too early to say because of uncertainty over what the justices will do.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others in Texas seeking to overturn a six-month ban on all abortions. But justices also suggested that their order likely wasn’t the last word and other challenges can be brought.

President Joe Biden on Thursday lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and directed federal agencies to do what they can to “insulate women and providers” from the impact.

Biden said his administration will launch a “whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision” and look at “what steps the federal government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”

He said women should be protected from “the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.