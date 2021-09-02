JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was another dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan. Bright sunshine, light breezes, comfortable temperatures and low humidity all combined to make for a terrific setting. The few clouds that popped up during the day, quickly dissipated during the evening. Overnight, with clear skies and a light breeze, temperatures will dip to below-average levels early Thursday morning. Lowest readings will range from the upper 40s, to very low 50s.

Thursday and Friday are still looking good too. After a hint of a chill in the air early Thursday morning, bright sunshine will push temperatures back into the middle 70s as a light north, to northeasterly breeze prevails. Friday will be another comfortable day across the ABC12 viewing area, but we will see more clouds make a return. By Friday afternoon, very light winds will be shifting from the east, to the southeast. Highs will again be comfortably in the 70s.

The holiday weekend is still looking pretty good, but it also still looks like it won’t be entirely rain-free. On ABC12 News we will time out the showers for you, and we’ll tell you what the extra cloud cover will do for our temperatures for the holiday weekend. - JR