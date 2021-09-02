Advertisement

Michigan district offering $2,500 bonus to new bus drivers

Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The...
Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The district also is offering a $500 finder’s fee to employees who recommend a successful new hire.(Nick Neville)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is offering a large bonus to new bus drivers. It’s one of the most lucrative sweeteners among districts desperate to get people behind the wheel.

Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The district also is offering a $500 finder’s fee to employees who recommend a successful new hire.

Lansing is offering unlimited public bus passes or monthly $25 gas cards to families. In Ann Arbor, a contractor says starting hourly pay for drivers is more than $22 with bonuses ranging from $500 to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
The restaurant, Taco Boy, opened its drive-thru window at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as...
Thousands sign petition after restaurant told to shut down drive-thru window
Yanisha Edwards
Suspect charged with weekend murder of 28-year-old Yanisha Edwards
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
This sign was installed in the Village of New Miami during the time the village was using the...
Michigan bill would allow for speeding enforcement by cameras

Latest News

Genesee County Health Department
Genesee County expands school face mask order to pre-K through 12th grade
DTE Energy
DTE to spend millions more on tree trimming and outage concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, Michigan has abortion ban on the books
DTE Energy
DTE Energy says it will spend more money on tree trimming