Michigan man held in bomb hoax at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

Source: Trump International Hotel Las Vegas / Facebook(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An arrest report says a 44-year-old Michigan man is accused of creating a bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The suspect told investigators he wanted to send a message that former Republican President Donald Trump had messed up his life.

Dandre Lundy remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday at a budget motel not far from the Trump building near the Strip. Police said a suitcase and duffel bag that Lundy allegedly left did not contain anything hazardous.

Lundy told police he put a Bible, a rock, a $1 bill and handwritten “scriptures” in the suitcase. A deputy public defender who represented Lundy on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Lundy’s behalf.

