Michigan reduces ‘do not eat’ advisory area for deer in Oscoda Township

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The “Do Not Eat” advisory area for deer around Clark’s Marsh near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport is shrinking in time for hunting season this fall.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reduced the “Do Not Eat” area to a 3-mile radius around Clark’s Marsh near Oscoda. That is a reduction from the 5-mile radius in place last year.

“As we have now gathered additional data about deer, PFAS levels and their proximity to Clark’s Marsh, we have updated our health advisory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “We will continue to monitor PFAS levels in wildlife to help protect the health and safety of Michiganders who hunt and fish in this area.”

Areas around Clark’s Marsh have been under an advisory since 2018, when tissue samples from 20 deer showed extremely high levels of PFAS. Widespread PFAS contamination has been reported around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, blamed on the use of firefighting foam.

State regulators took 44 deer from the area around Clark’s Marsh last year to test tissue samples. The deer living closest to the marsh showed the highest levels of PFAS, which led to Thursday’s reduction in the advisory area for deer.

A separate “Do Not Eat” advisory for fish or semi-aquatic wildlife in Clark’s Marsh remains in place. Nobody should eat any fish, amphibians, mollusks, reptiles or crayfish from the waterway due to excessive PFAS contamination.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also advises against eating the organs of wild game animals, because PFAS can accumulate in them over time and lead to poisoning for people. PFAS have been linked to reduced fertility, thyroid disease and liver damage in humans.

