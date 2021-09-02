Neighbors share concerns during public hearing about asphalt plant proposed in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/01/2021) - Concerns about air quality, pollution, and possible health dangers have people in Genesee Township pushing back.

That’s as the state decides if a new asphalt plant can be built near their homes.

The company needs an quality permit in order for the plan to move forward.

Ajax Materials Corporation is planning to build an asphalt plant in Genesee Township near the Flint border, but they can’t do that until they get an air quality permit from the state that would make sure they’re following all the rules, protocols, and procedures.

The state won’t decide without first hearing from the public.

“I want safety for us, the children, elder folks, and like we say, we’re a thousand feet and like the front of where we staying like the people that staying at the front of River Park is where the bad health issues at, so they’re more like inhaling it, you know what I’m saying? Then, we also have people that walk past there constantly every day,” July Copeland said.

Copeland lives in River Park Apartments, just half a mile away from the proposed asphalt plant. She’s concerned because of the air pollution from the asphalt plant, especially for children, the elderly, and many with preexisting health conditions like asthma, but that’s not the only problem.

“I would rather for them to just hold off on the asphalt until we get an understanding of what they’re really doing because this is my first time even hearing about it,” Jo Ann Tate said. Tate also lives in River Park Apartments.

Community members gathered at River Park on Wednesday during a virtual public hearing with state regulators, sharing their thoughts on whether or not the state should approve an air quality permit for the plant.

“I know you’re in a business to make money and to make asphalt, and I don’t want you to stop doing that, but there’s got to be a better place. You don’t need a plant in a residential neighborhood,” Ted Zahrfeld said. Zahrfeld is the Board Chair of the St. Francis Prayer Center, which is also about a thousand feet away from the proposed plant.

The public hearing was on Wednesday night, but the state is still accepting public comment through September 7.

There are many ways you can do that. Anyone with comments about the project’s effect on air quality can email them to EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@michigan.gov, leave a voicemail at 517-284-0900 or mail EGLE, Air Quality Division, Permit Section, P.O. Box 30260, Lansing, Michigan 48909.

