Oakland University faculty strike as labor contract ends

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WJRT) - Oakland University faculty has gone on strike, but the university told it’s students to still report to class as normal.

Negotiations between Oakland University and it’s professors have been happening over the last few months, but with no new labor deal in place as the current contract expired at midnight, as of 8 A.M. Thursday morning the faculty began their picket.

Dozens of Oakland University faculty members on strike Thursday morning, the first day of classes for students. This comes after more than 800 faculty members have raised concerns about the university’s plan to lower compensation by 10%.

With a deal still not reached as of Thursday morning, the following email was sent to students, telling them to still go to class, and wait 15 minutes to determine if they would actually have an instructor or not.

This isn’t the first time Oakland University faculty has gone on strike. In 2009, a similar strike occurred when the university called for a pay freeze. It took nearly two weeks before an agreement was met and classes could resume.

In a statement posted to Oakland University’s Facebook page, they said that the university hopes to resolve the remaining contract issues as soon as possible and with minimal disruption to fall class, which will not be cancelled.

Bargaining has resumed Thursday morning. According to ABC’s Detroit Affiliate, WXYZ, the union has also filed an unfair labor practice allegation on the ground that Oakland University failed to bargain the impact of a COVID-19 mandate on its members.

