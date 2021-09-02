Saginaw area doctors pen letter, asking school districts to mandate masks

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County has not mandated masks inside school buildings, with only one district, the Saginaw Public Schools, requiring students and faculty to wear masks.

A group of doctors has asked the health department and other schools to do the same.

Nine doctors in all have signed the letter, and while as far as we know, there are no big outbreaks in any Saginaw County schools, these doctors believe its better to be proactive when it comes to the virus.

“Our number one job as pediatricians is to advocate for our patients and I think the mask mandates are important to keep them safe and healthy,” says Doctor Nicole Sinclair.

The pediatric intensive care doctor signed a letter, along with eight other doctors and sent it to several school districts in the Great Lakes Bay Region, urging them to mandate universal mask wearing in schools.

“It’s not something that should be left in the individual superintendent hands, we are in a health crisis,” says Dr. Sinclair.

She says while COVID-19 cases may not be high in the Saginaw County area in regards to school-aged children right now, that could change due to most students not wearing masks. She works at Covenant Healthcare.

“We are a pediatric unit of ten beds, and we take everything from north of Flint to all the way up to Alpena, and we could get overwhelmed very easily if there is a surge in pediatric cases,” she says.

She is encouraged that Saginaw and Midland Public Schools, two districts that received this letter require mask-wearing and other counties are now mandating face coverings.

“I still think there is time to make that right decision and I’m hopeful after the weekend, we will be in the same situation as those counties,” says Dr. Sinclair.

The Saginaw County Health Department is recommending mask wearing as part of al layered approach in keeping everyone safe in schools, vaccinated or not, and this afternoon, it is reporting 45 cases of COVID-19 in children ages 5-17, which is up from 34 last week.

Health Department Director Christina Harrington says the department is monitoring data daily to make real-time decisions with schools to control any spread.

