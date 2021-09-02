Sanford community collects donations for flood victims in Tennessee

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -

Solidarity from Sanford to the victims of flooding nearly 700 miles away.

“These are places that were severely hurt by the flood and some of the people I’ve seen through here... People that were hurt and they’re stepping up and I could not be more proud to live here,” said Sanford resident, Anna Merillat.

The people reaching out from Mid-Michigan well aware of the struggle people in Waverly, Tennessee must be feeling after last year’s severe flooding in their town.

They’re asking for the community to help make a difference by donating everyday necessities like toilet paper, food and cleaning supplies to help those who are still recovering.

Sanford asking the community to help make a difference by donating everyday necessities like toilet paper, food and cleaning supplies to help those who are still recovering. (WJRT)

Merillat said after seeing the aftermath of the floods in Tennessee she had to do something, so she along with Kim Burgess, the Jerome Township fire Department and friends started reaching out to the public about giving back and the Sanford community jumped on board immediately.

“We started out saying that we would take two trailers, and the men both said it’s the beginning of [the] school year, people don’t have a lot of money, it’s a bad time to do this, you’re probably not even going to fill one trailer and now we’re looking around and thinking maybe we might need a third trailer,” said Merillat.

Ellen Peden, who is helping coordinate donations say she wasn’t surprised to see the community step up to help.

“We’ve been shoulder to shoulder to clear out our own town and shovel month together and so we’re very tight here and I’m not at all surprised that we’ve got so many great donations,” said Peden.

Even a Sanford high school joined the cause,

“We are going to do a change war, where each advisory class at the high school will compete, we accept change cash and donations such as towels, baby wipes, gloves, etc.,” said Evan Burdick, a senior at Meridian Early College High School.

Some of the other items they are looking for are shovels, hammers, wheel barrels, pumps, fans and dehumidifiers.

Merillat says they will still be accepting donations at the Jerome Township Fire Department on M-30 (3075 N. Meridian Road, Sanford) until Friday from 5-8 p.m.

They’ll be heading out Sunday morning to bring the donated items to Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.