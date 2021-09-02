Trailer hitch safety: simple steps could save a life

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township couple is dealing with what can only be described as a bizarre new reality after a terrifying crash.

A trailer hitch crashed through the windshield of Ernesto Sanchez’s car in June, leaving him with severe injuries and costing him an eye.

Maureen and Ernesto Sanchez, who go by Mo and Ernie, love the outdoors. With no pets, plants or kids, the Flint couple spends their time together on the ski slopes, in kayaks or mountain biking whenever they can.

“God, we’ve been together 18 years we’ve been married for eight. Yeah, it’s just, it just works,” Mo said.

The two are surrounded by moving boxes because they just closed on a new house.

“The whole idea was for me to go in. We were re-sanding the floor, putting new flooring in. I was gonna do all that, so that we could get everything moved over, get this one done on the market, blah blah blah,” Ernie said. “This kind of put a hitch in, no pun intended.”

Ernie already is using humor as he talks about what no longer can be thanks to a number of injuries suffered in his crash on I-75 in June. The bruising and scratches on his nose, the eye patch to cover a now missing eye and a sling to help heal his clavicle fracture.

What can’t be seen is the four broken teeth Ernie’s struggling to talk through.

“It’s just surreal,” he said.

Surreal is the best way to describe what happened on June 30 to land him in this painful condition. Because Ernie can’t remember much, Mo put the pieces together.

She said that Ernie was on his way to pick her up from work, driving along northbound on I-75 just past the Corunna Road exit in Flint Township. This is when all of a sudden, something bounced off the hood of his car, smashed through his windshield and smacked Ernie on the right side of his face.

It was a 15 to 18-inch trailer hitch that was later found in the backseat. Ernie swerved and miraculously avoided hitting any other vehicle traveling 70 miles per hour. He called 911 and then called Mo.

“I just thank God that there was no brain trauma. So it did not affect who he is and that’s actually all I care about because he’s still my sweet baboo,” said Mo.

After several days in a medically-induced coma, the Sanchezes said that they’re shocked that the only long-term affect will be scarring and the loss of Ernie’s right eye.

“It is what it is. You really can’t do a whole lot more about it. It’s one of those things if you don’t laugh about it, you’ll cry about it,” said Ernie.

They know this could’ve been avoided completely.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to Ernie’s crash, but the chief said he has no idea where the hitch came from. Was it kicked up from the road? Placed unsecured in the bed of someone’s truck? Or, not properly connected to the owner’s vehicle?

Someone’s responsible in any of those scenarios.

“Like vehicle maintenance, you have to change your oil, stuff like that. These things are the same way. You know you have to maintain your camper, you have to maintain your hitch, you know, just little things,” said Anthony Burnell, a service technician at Trade Winds RV in Clio.

He is tasked with teaching every new customer about that maintenance and went through how to avoid being the one responsible for what happened to Ernie.

“For it to just come off is very rare, “ he said.

Burnell shows this steel pin holds the hitch in place. Then, a smaller pin prevents the steel pin from falling out.

“This is so it doesn’t come out this way,” he said.

Without this second pin, Burnell said that the steel pin can vibrate out as someone is driving down the road. If people want it to be extra secure, he suggests a lock rather than the smaller pin.

A hitch isn’t the only variable able to injure someone else on the road. The load of the trailer could weigh anywhere between 4,000 to 16,000 pounds. Burnell said that’s what these chains are for.

“God forbid that ever breaks. These are what stops your camper from passing you,” he said.

Burnell said they must be crossed when hooked to a vehicle.

“It makes it so your trailer will pull straight behind you. If your chains are like this, that trailer can go like this if it ever comes undone. So that’s the thought behind crossing,” said Burnell.

This is all information Mo and Ernie said they’re familiar with, as trailer owners themselves. They always pay attention. This makes it harder to grasp that someone didn’t do the same for them.

The Sanchezes know that if the hitch flew at him a little to the left, Ernie may not still be here. They remain grateful and optimistic about their new reality.

“There’s a whole lot of ifs and ands and buts and at the end of the day, it is what it is,” said Ernie

“You can be scarred. He’s gonna lose his eye but you know what, he didn’t lose who he is,” said Mo.

Trade Winds RV said that practice is also key when owning a hitch. There are a lot of pieces to securing both the hitch and load properly that will become habit the more they are used.

They used to only do tutorials on site, but because of COVID-19 they couldn’t. The general manager said that now each customer gets a customized tutorial video specific to their purchase so they can watch it however many times they want.

This is an added layer of protection for them and whoever they encounter on the road.

