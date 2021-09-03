Advertisement

442,000 Michigan workers losing federal unemployment benefits this weekend

State has paid out over $38 billion to 2.4 million unemployed workers since March 2020
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A pay cut is coming for 442,000 unemployed Michigan workers this weekend.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says the end of four federal programs will reduce or eliminate payments to 442,000 people statewide still claiming them.

Saturday is the last day for Michigan workers to accrue benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation programs.

Workers who are receiving those benefits can claim them one more time for this week when they certify their next unemployment insurance claims beginning Sunday. No money from any of the four programs will be paid out for days of unemployment after Saturday.

Michigan’s top unemployment benefit reverts back to $362 per week next week.

PUA pays unemployment benefits to workers who ordinarily aren’t eligible, which as self-employed workers or independent contractors. PEUC allows an additional 53 weeks of unemployment benefits after workers exhaust six months of state benefits.

PUC provided an additional $300 weekly benefit on top of state benefits while MEUC provides an additional $100 per week for workers who earned at least $5,000 in self employment income.

All four programs started under the CARES Act approved in April 2020 and were extended as part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved last February.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says 2.4 million workers across the state have received more than $38 billion worth of benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began on March 15, 2020.

Michigan Works offices across the state are prepared to help workers find new jobs and re-enter the workforce. The Pure Michigan Talent Connect website lists open jobs around the state and the Return to Work Playbook offers free job searching advice.

For workers still unable to find a job, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services accepts applications for health care insurance, food assistance and emergency cash assistance for residents who qualify.

