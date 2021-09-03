Arenac County drowning death has campground owner upset with state

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A drowning death on the Rifle River has a campground owner upset with the state for not letting him clear out fallen trees and logs from the river.

The community of Omer is still coming to grips with the drowning death of 27-year-old Amisha Thomas of Troy. Thomas and a friend were tubing on the river Monday afternoon.

“She came around the corner, and there was a big log jam and the current pushed her right to that log jam and got stuck underneath there,” says Tom Mason, the owner of Riverbend Campground, which is where Thomas and her friend started their tubing trip.

The pre-med college student drowned. The water was high that day and police say Thomas was not wearing a life jacket. Her death was devastating to Mason, who has been at odds with the state over cleaning up wood debris near and in the Rifle River.

“Sent a nasty, nasty email to our Governor, State Representatives, Congressman, DNR,” says Mason.

He’s upset because for years he says he has cleared dead trees and logs from the river, to keep customers safe. Mason said a year ago the Department of Natural Resources told him to stop, because it was against the law.

“There are people on the river, during a rainstorm, the trees are falling down in front of them, behind them, its something that is preventable,” says Mason.

He believes not being allowed to remove dead trees along certain parts of the river is partly to blame for the tragedy.

“A lot of blame on myself, like I said, because I feel I should have went against what they said, should have gone against my better judgment and just still did what we always done, and keep these people safe,” he says.

Ed Golder of the DNR sent a statement on the issue of clearing dead trees and logs in and near the river.

He wrote “log removal is allowed in rivers in Michigan, even on a designated natural river like the Rifle River, provided the proper permits have been obtained. Logs in these water bodies are integral to flood plain connection, fisheries, and wildlife habitat, in addition to impacting navigation.”

He wrote “all those concerns have to be weighed in determining whether logs should be removed from a river. The DNR does not typically remove logs in rivers, but we do support this activity by local communities, provided the proper permits have been obtained and removal is consistent with the ecological and recreational values of the river.”

The statement went on to say “as with all water activities, we strongly encourage people to follow all safety measures when they are on the water, including wearing a life jacket and being aware of unsafe conditions on any body of water, whether the Great Lakes, an inland lake or a river or stream.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.