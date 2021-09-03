Federal judge approves garnishing Flint councilman Eric Mays’ wages for legal fees

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is allowed to garnish Councilman Eric Mays’ wages to continue paying a judgment for legal fees from a recent lawsuit, which the court deemed frivolous.

A federal judge ordered Mays to pay over $42,000 in attorney fees in May from a lawsuit he filed against the city of Flint and other council members. The city filed a request in U.S. District Court to garnish Mays’ paychecks as a councilman in July, which Mays challenged.

However, the judge denied Mays’ challenge and will allow the city to move forward with garnishing Mays’ paychecks until the judgment is paid off.

Mays filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court after he was handcuffed and ordered to leave a March 4, 2020, Flint City Council meeting over inappropriate behavior. His fellow council members imposed a 30-day ban from him attending any other council meetings after the incident.

Mays, who represents the city’s First Ward on the northwest side, claimed his constitutional rights had been violated and asked the court for $1 million in damages. The lawsuit named all eight fellow members of the Flint City Council, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and three other officials as defendants.

U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman rejected the lawsuit in March and ruled that Mays was removed from the meeting due to his own behavior. Friedman noted that transcripts of four meetings showed Mays was “argumentative and disruptive.”

City attorneys sought the judgment against Mays with a requirement that he pay the city’s expenses in defending itself against the lawsuit, leading to the $34,975 payment demand.

Court documents say Mays argued he should not have to pay because other plaintiffs were involved in the lawsuit, so they should have to pay a share of the legal fees as well. The judge ruled that the city of Flint is allowed to enforce garnishment against any of the plaintiffs in the case.

Mays also claimed that his attorneys filed the lawsuit and he had no idea that the claims were frivolous. However, the judge ruled that attorneys act as agents as their clients, so Mays was responsible for the actions of his legal counsel.

According to court documents, the city set up the garnishment of Mays’ wages in July to begin claiming part of his biweekly paychecks.

