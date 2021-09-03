Flint community leaders standing in support of school mask mandate

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Flint community leaders speak out in support of the Genesee County Health department’s decision to expand the school face mask order.

The leaders are working together asking Genesee County to cooperate with the county health department.

Some of the people who came forward included a registered nurse, a Flint school board member and even a pastor all asking for the same thing.

”If we do not want teachers and administrations to have to scramble from week to week and month to month to figure out how to educate our children. Masks are one way that helps to ensure the continuity of their education for this school year,” said Roshanda Womack, Pastor of Community Connections.

The community leaders say because they felt so strongly on the matter, they want to continue to remind the public that regardless of where you stand wearing a mask is the best way to protect all the children throughout the Genesee County school districts.

“As parents, we do everything we can to protect our children, this has nothing to do with being a nurse, this has something to do with being a human being. We’ve tried to protect them from choking hazards and putting things in their mouths and falling and hurting themselves why aren’t we doing the same with a mask,” said Michelle McLaughlin, RN & Associate Minister.

All students, school staff and volunteers from Pre-K through 12th grade will be required to wear a face mask indoors beginning next Tuesday, September 7.

